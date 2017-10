Justices Won’t Disturb Fla. Patient Arbitration Dispute

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not review a Florida Supreme Court ruling that voided two provider-patient medical malpractice arbitration agreements because they selectively included provisions from the state's Medical Malpractice Act favorable only to health care providers and thus went against the legislative intent of the law.



The high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Tampa-based Women’s Care Florida LLC and Dr. Eileen Hernandez asking for review of the Florida Supreme Court’s 5-2 decision in December upholding the...

