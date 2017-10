Feds Say Ex-SAC Manager Can't Withdraw Guilty Plea

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a New York federal judge on Friday that a former portfolio manager at SAC Capital who asked to withdraw his guilty plea shortly before he was to be sentenced should be denied, saying his guilt is still strongly rooted in facts and law and it would be tough to gather new evidence.



Richard Lee, who pled guilty to fraud charges in 2013, told the court last month that message transcripts recently made available to him undermine the basis of his plea bargain. He added...

