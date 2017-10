Atty Can't Depose King & Spalding Chair In Firing Suit

Law360, San Francisco (October 2, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday blocked ex-King & Spalding attorney David Joffe from deposing the firm’s chair Robert Hays in his suit alleging he was fired for questioning his colleagues’ ethical practices, finding that for now, Hays does not appear to have unique knowledge about Joffe’s termination.



U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said Monday that although Hays admitted he knew about Joffe’s firing, there is no evidence to suggest that Hays has unique information about the situation that could not be garnered from...

