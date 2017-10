Roche Ducks Cancer Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Saturday threw out a Russian drug company’s lawsuit alleging Roche Holding AG and affiliates used their position to restrict the entry of cancer drugs into the U.S. market, saying the Russian firm has insufficient U.S. contacts to establish standing.



U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan said that while it was possible for Biocad JSC to suffer antitrust injury without having entered a relevant market, the company made no showing that it was in a position to do so. He found...

To view the full article, register now.