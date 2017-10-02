Latham & Watkins Adds Strategic M&A Partner In New York

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Former Allen & Overy LLP partner Peter Harwich has joined the mergers and acquisitions practice at Latham & Watkins LLP, the firm announced Monday, bringing a specialty in representing public companies in a variety of transactions.



Harwich’s expertise lies in representing public companies during complex transactions, including spin-offs, joint ventures and strategic alliances, among other public and private M&A matters.



He also represents issuers and underwriters on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-registered capital market transactions and advises clients on issues involving securities laws, corporate governance and...

