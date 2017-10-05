Citigroup Tax Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins In New York

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has lured a Wall Street tax lawyer from Citigroup who specializes in complex financial products and derivatives to join its tax department and financial institutions group, the law firm announced Wednesday.



Elena Romanova most recently served as managing director and global head of business tax advisory at Citigroup Inc., supporting the institutional clients group and the consumer bank. Her expertise includes tax issues that arise in equity derivative transactions, such as structured notes, convertible debt securities, swaps and forward contracts, according to...

