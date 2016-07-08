4 Uniloc Server Patents Invalidated In Eastern District Of Texas

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge invalidated claims of four Uniloc USA Inc. patents covering client-server application management as abstract ideas in the prolific patent plaintiff's infringement suit against human resources company ADP LLC.

Judge Robert Schroeder of the Eastern District of Texas granted ADP's motion to dismiss the suit on Thursday, holding that Uniloc's patent claims amounted to nothing more than the abstract ideas of "providing two-tiered customization in a client-server environment" and "centralized distribution of software" under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v....
Case Information

Case Title

Uniloc USA, Inc. et al v. ADP, LLC


Case Number

2:16-cv-00741

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Robert W. Schroeder, III

Date Filed

July 8, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

