4 Uniloc Server Patents Invalidated In Eastern District Of Texas

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge invalidated claims of four Uniloc USA Inc. patents covering client-server application management as abstract ideas in the prolific patent plaintiff's infringement suit against human resources company ADP LLC.



Judge Robert Schroeder of the Eastern District of Texas granted ADP's motion to dismiss the suit on Thursday, holding that Uniloc's patent claims amounted to nothing more than the abstract ideas of "providing two-tiered customization in a client-server environment" and "centralized distribution of software" under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v....

