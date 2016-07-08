4 Uniloc Server Patents Invalidated In Eastern District Of Texas
Judge Robert Schroeder of the Eastern District of Texas granted ADP's motion to dismiss the suit on Thursday, holding that Uniloc's patent claims amounted to nothing more than the abstract ideas of "providing two-tiered customization in a client-server environment" and "centralized distribution of software" under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. v....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login