Inversion Rule Defeat May Impair Regulatory Process

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury’s power to issue immediately effective temporary regulations could be significantly weakened by a district court's invalidation of an Obama-era rule meant to crack down on U.S. companies moving their tax base overseas through a process called inversion.



On late Friday, a Texas federal court struck down the so-called Multiple Acquisition Rule, which makes foreign-incorporated entities merging with American companies pay taxes on overseas income if they recently acquired two or more U.S. companies and are sufficiently controlled by U.S. interests, even if they...

