Dominican Republic Ducks $50M Suit Over Irrigation Contracts

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Saturday that the Dominican Republic had not breached a contract with two Miami-based companies for an irrigation system on the island nation, denying almost all of the companies' $50 million in damages claims.



After an eight-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore issued his findings of facts and conclusion absolving the Dominican Republic of liability and ordering Instituto Nacional de Recursos Hidraulicos, the Dominican Republic's water regulator, to pay one of the contractors, Architectural Ingenieria Siglo XXI LLC, $576,842...

