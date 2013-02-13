Dominican Republic Ducks $50M Suit Over Irrigation Contracts

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Saturday that the Dominican Republic had not breached a contract with two Miami-based companies for an irrigation system on the island nation, denying almost all of the companies' $50 million in damages claims.

After an eight-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore issued his findings of facts and conclusion absolving the Dominican Republic of liability and ordering Instituto Nacional de Recursos Hidraulicos, the Dominican Republic's water regulator, to pay one of the contractors, Architectural Ingenieria Siglo XXI LLC, $576,842...
Case Information

Case Title

Architectural Ingenieria Siglo XXI, LLC et al v. Dominican Republic et al


Case Number

1:13-cv-20544

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

K. Michael Moore

Date Filed

February 13, 2013

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

