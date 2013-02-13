Dominican Republic Ducks $50M Suit Over Irrigation Contracts
After an eight-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore issued his findings of facts and conclusion absolving the Dominican Republic of liability and ordering Instituto Nacional de Recursos Hidraulicos, the Dominican Republic's water regulator, to pay one of the contractors, Architectural Ingenieria Siglo XXI LLC, $576,842...
