Separate Restructuring Plans Emerge In China Fishery Ch. 11

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Two distinct plans to reorganize were filed Friday in China Fishery Group Ltd.’s Chapter 11 case, where its indebted groups contemplate separate tracks to emerge from bankruptcy by shedding hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and selling valuable assets or offering equity to creditors.



The Pacific Andes Group put forth a plan that envisions the companies under its Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd. umbrella emerging from Chapter 11 as an operational standalone enterprise with a net debt reduced by $800 million.



China Fishery and Pacific...

To view the full article, register now.