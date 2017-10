Supreme Court Won't Tackle Century-Old Bail Question

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up the appeal of a former Panamanian president charged in that country with wiretapping and embezzlement and seeking release on bail during his extradition proceeding, leaving in place precedent that has not been changed in over a century.



The decision means Ricardo Martinelli will stay in jail as he appeals the August order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres granting Panama's request to extradite him. He has filed a habeas petition fighting the order, according to his...

