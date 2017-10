NJ Powerhouse: Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- In the past year, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has racked up a list of accomplishments that include winning a precedential Third Circuit decision in a proposed class action, securing a $10 million settlement for a construction client, and representing a real estate company in the largest New Jersey office lease transaction in 2016.



More than 130 years after it was founded, the firm has stayed true to its New Jersey roots, with all but nine of its 133 attorneys based in the state....

