Free Trade Needs Rule Of Law, Experts Say At Miami Summit

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Reliable legal standards are a key element to growing international trade, as are policies that spread the benefits to workers, and both are more likely — but not guaranteed — by democracy, experts said Monday at a Latin America summit in Miami.



International trade was the focus of back-to-back sessions at the heart of the daylong event hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott. U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer spoke on the Trump administration's plans, then sat down for a one-on-one conversation with the governor. That...

To view the full article, register now.