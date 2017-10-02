Branch Retail Inks $110M Deal To Finance 6 Properties

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Branch Retail Partners LP has arranged $110 million in financing for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored retail properties totaling 876,153 square feet in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, commercial real estate broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said Monday.



Holliday Fenoglio Fowler placed the seven-year, fixed-rate loan for Atlanta-based Branch Retail and affiliate Branch Properties LLC with one of the broker’s life insurance company correspondent lenders, according to HFF Senior Director Chip Sykes. The six properties in the southeastern United States are anchored by Kroger, Publix and Whole...

To view the full article, register now.