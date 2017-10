4 Tips For Arguing Secondary Considerations At The PTAB

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Patent owners relying on the success of an invention or other secondary considerations to beat an obviousness challenge at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board face an uphill battle. But by making specific arguments and showing a tight connection between those considerations and the patent’s claims, they can give themselves a fighting chance.



Secondary considerations, which include things like commercial success, unexpected results and evidence that others copied the invention, are part of the analysis the PTAB and courts use to determine whether a patent would...

