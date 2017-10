No One's Left To Sue IRS On Partners' Behalf, Tax Court Says

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court on Monday granted the IRS a win against a group of limited partners seeking adjustments on their tax returns, saying no party with standing to pursue litigation on behalf of the defunct New Jersey partnership exists.



Judge Robert Wherry’s opinion said receiver Kenneth Nowak lacked authority to act as a tax matters partner on behalf of partnerships Cambridge Partners LP and Cambridge Partners II LP, because Nowak’s receivership had been terminated.



Nowak was trying to get the IRS to adjust the taxes...

