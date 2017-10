CFPB, NY AG Ask Court To Order Debt Firms To Give Up Docs

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York Attorney General’s Office on Monday asked a federal judge to force defendants in an illegal debt collection lawsuit to turn over documents related to their operations.



According to the motion to compel filed in federal district court in Buffalo, New York, defendants Douglas MacKinnon and Mark Gray and their companies, Northern Resolution Group LLC, Enhanced Acquisitions LLC and Delray Capital LLC, have failed to turn over a trove of documents related to the two agencies’ complaint against...

