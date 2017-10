EU Legislators Nix Bid To Begin Early Post-Brexit Trade Talks

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 11:46 AM BST) -- The European Parliament agreed in a vote on Tuesday that basic Brexit talks have not advanced sufficiently to allow negotiations on a future trade deal to begin this month, dashing hopes among U.K. banks and businesses that they would get early clarity on their future regulatory relationship with the bloc.



EU lawmakers said there had been insufficient progress on basic Brexit negotiations for them to agree to talks on trading arrangements after Britain leaves the bloc. (AP) EU lawmakers, who have the right to veto a...

