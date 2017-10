Deutsche Sues Blake Morgan For £8M Over Lease Advice

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 6:35 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank AG is suing Blake Morgan LLP for around £8.3 million ($11 million), saying the law firm was negligent when arranging a property deed that left the bank facing liabilities as the properties freeholder without the benefit of income from a lease held by its tenant, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Tuesday.



The claim filed with London’s High Court on Sept. 14 concerns a deed entered into by Deutsche Bank, Hayes Freehold Ltd. and Sentrum Hayes Ltd. in 2015 that was intended...

