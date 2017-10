Trump Cyber Adviser Vows More Disclosure Of Software Holes

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A top cybersecurity expert for the Trump administration on Tuesday vowed more transparency in how the government discloses vulnerabilities it finds in software, even as he cautioned against overloading companies with layers of conflicting state and federal regulations protecting consumers’ private information.



Rob Joyce, the White House cybersecurity coordinator, said the public could expect more disclosures of known software flaws that intelligence officials unearth through intentional efforts to hack software critical companies and agencies use.



Although the decision of whether intelligence agencies should then disclose the...

