EU High Court To Weigh Data Transfer Tool In Facebook Row

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice will soon decide whether multinational companies such as Facebook can continue to use model contracts to transfer data between the EU and U.S., after Ireland's high court on Tuesday found that the national data protection regulator had "well-founded concerns" about whether the mechanism violates EU law.



The dispute came before the Irish high court after a complaint challenging the use of the popular data transfer mechanism by Facebook was filed with the Irish data protection commissioner by Max Schrems, the Austrian...

To view the full article, register now.