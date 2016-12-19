Covidien Can't Stop Ethicon's Surgical Device Sales

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday rejected Covidien’s attempt to halt competitor Ethicon Endo-Surgery’s sales of a surgical device amid a patent dispute.



U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin denied Covidien LP’s motion for a preliminary injunction barring Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. from marketing or selling its recently launched Enseal X1 Large Jaw, which is an advanced bipolar energy device used during surgery to cut and seal blood vessels and to cut, grip and dissect tissue.



According to court records, Ethicon launched the dispute in December,...

