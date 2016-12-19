Covidien Can't Stop Ethicon's Surgical Device Sales

By Christine Powell

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday rejected Covidien’s attempt to halt competitor Ethicon Endo-Surgery’s sales of a surgical device amid a patent dispute.

U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin denied Covidien LP’s motion for a preliminary injunction barring Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. from marketing or selling its recently launched Enseal X1 Large Jaw, which is an advanced bipolar energy device used during surgery to cut and seal blood vessels and to cut, grip and dissect tissue.

According to court records, Ethicon launched the dispute in December,...
Case Information

Case Title

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. et al v. Covidien LP et al


Case Number

1:16-cv-12556

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Leo T. Sorokin

Date Filed

December 19, 2016

