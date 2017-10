Former DOJ Prosecutor Rejoins Covington In Washington

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A former Covington & Burling LLP associate who racked up awards as a prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice’s fraud section has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Washington D.C. office, Covington announced Tuesday.



Jennifer Saulino brings a depth of trial experience back to the firm where she started her legal career, and has tried 10 complex federal cases to jury verdicts, including eight as the lead trial lawyer, according to Covington.



John Hall, chair of Covington’s global litigation practice, said in a...

