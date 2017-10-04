Is Rescinding DACA Legal?

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump recently announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, reversing former President Barack Obama’s initiative permitting undocumented immigrants who entered the country when younger than 16 years old to obtain work authorization and other federal benefits. Republican state attorneys general had threatened to sue the Trump administration over continuing the DACA program, alleging that Obama had acted unlawfully in originally promulgating DACA. Trump’s decision to wind down DACA, while preventing litigation brought by the Republican attorneys general, prompted the...

