CRS Trustee Files $7M Clawback Suit Against Wells Fargo

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The trustee for bankrupt human resources contractor Corporate Resource Services Inc. and co-debtors filed a $7 million adversary suit Monday against Wells Fargo Bank NA for “forcing them into liquidation” and charging millions of dollars in unfair fees.



Chapter 11 trustee James Feltman said that before and after the 2015 bankruptcy filings of CRS and co-debtor TS Employment Services Inc., Wells Fargo imposed unneeded restructuring counsel at a cost of millions of dollars to the debtors and also began charging bogus fees, including $4 million in...

To view the full article, register now.