Pa. Justices Won't Mull Ex-VC Worker's Liquidated Damages

Law360, Philadelphia (October 3, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday turned down an appeal of a decision finding a venture capital fund's former employee was entitled to liquidated damages on top of a $1.26 million award in a dispute over compensation owed under a severance agreement.



Cross Atlantic Capital Partners Inc. and its CEO had challenged an en banc Superior Court panel's March decision that largely upheld a string of trial court rulings in Nicholas Andrews' case but upended the conclusion Andrews was unentitled to liquidated damages under the state’s...

To view the full article, register now.