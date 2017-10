Software Developer Says Drilling Co. Can't Take His Work

Law360, Dallas (October 3, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A software developer has asked the Texas Supreme Court to throw out lower court findings he was an employee of — not an independent consultant for — a small drilling technology company and to reverse an order requiring him to turn over a computer application he wrote.



In a petition for review filed Friday, Sergey Efremov asked the court to reverse a trial court injunction that requires him to turn over to GeoSteering LLC a computer application he wrote to help provide geological interpretation services used...

