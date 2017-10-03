Global Auto Leather Firm Files Ch. 11 With Deal In Tow

Law360, Wilmington (October 3, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Global automotive leather upholstery supplier GST AutoLeather Inc. and five affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Tuesday, listing $196 million in liabilities and reporting plans for a creditor-supported sale of the 84-year-old business.



In opening court filings with Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, the private equity-controlled company noted that it had been exploring all-asset sale options since 2015. That effort accelerated recently amid liquidity concerns created by declining prices for leathers, a decline in the amount of leather used in new vehicles and quality problems...

