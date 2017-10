EU, Canada Settle Decadeslong Beef Spat, Citing Trade Deal

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The European Union and Canada have put an end to a 21-year World Trade Organization battle over Brussels’ restrictions on hormone-treated beef, according to a WTO document circulated on Tuesday that cited provisions of the two governments’ new bilateral trade deal.



Although the two sides entered into a provisional truce in the sprawling trade case in 2011, they were only comfortable extinguishing the fight for good following the completion of their talks for a wide-ranging free trade agreement. The two sides said that the agreement has...

