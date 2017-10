Hundreds Of Mass. Hospital's Nurses Stage 1-Day Strike

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Nearly 800 unionized registered nurses working at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, participated in a 24-hour strike that began Tuesday morning, a few days after a federal judge shot down the hospital’s bid to stop the strike over stalled contract negotiations from taking place.



BMC Registered Nurse Mark Brodeur told Law360 on Tuesday that while the strike was only scheduled to last one day, the hospital has informed him and his colleagues that they will be locked out for an extra four days, during which...

