Levi's Sues Vineyard Vines Over Jean Pocket 'Tab'

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Levi Strauss & Co. is suing preppy apparel brand Vineyard Vines LLC for trademark infringement for copying the small “tab” sown onto the back pocket of every pair of Levi’s.



Levi's says its trademark "tab" was copied by Vineyard Vines. The jean giant, which has aggressively enforced its trademark rights in stitches and other design features in recent years, lodged a complaint in San Francisco federal court last week claiming Vineyard Vines is trying to confuse consumers with a similar-looking tab.



“The tab trademark is famous...

To view the full article, register now.