Levi's Sues Vineyard Vines Over Jean Pocket 'Tab'

By Bill Donahue

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Levi Strauss & Co. is suing preppy apparel brand Vineyard Vines LLC for trademark infringement for copying the small “tab” sown onto the back pocket of every pair of Levi’s.

Levi's says its trademark "tab" was copied by Vineyard Vines. The jean giant, which has aggressively enforced its trademark rights in stitches and other design features in recent years, lodged a complaint in San Francisco federal court last week claiming Vineyard Vines is trying to confuse consumers with a similar-looking tab.

“The tab trademark is famous...
Case Information

Case Title

Levi Strauss & Co. v. Vineyard Vines, LLC


Case Number

4:17-cv-05652

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Donna M. Ryu

Date Filed

September 29, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

