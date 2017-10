Renco Can't Shake Claims Over Poisoning In Peru, Court Told

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A priest suing Renco Group Inc. on behalf of children who allegedly suffered lead poisoning from a Peruvian affiliate's metallurgical complex in the Andean highlands told a Missouri federal court on Monday that it has jurisdiction because the New York company and its owner had ultimate say over the complex through Missouri companies they controlled.



Father Chris Collins, who is pursuing litigation on behalf of children who allegedly were exposed to harmful levels of lead by facilities in La Oroya, Peru, blasted claims that the court...

To view the full article, register now.