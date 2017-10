Vets Want DOD Docs About Radiation Exposure At Crash Site

Law360, Washington (October 3, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- U.S Air Force veterans who participated in the cleanup of a Vietnam War-era nuclear accident in Spain asked a Connecticut federal judge Monday to compel the Department of Defense to release to them the results of urinalysis it conducted at the time of the cleanup, saying they have been improperly denied disability benefits related to radiation exposure.



Anthony Maloni, 72, a lead plaintiff in a putative class action, is seeking DOD records related to testing on airmen who were subjected to weeks of exposure to radiation...

