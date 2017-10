Steptoe Says Ex-Associate Can't Certify Pay Bias Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson on Monday urged a California federal judge not to conditionally certify a collective action alleging the firm pays its female associates and contract attorneys less than their male counterparts, accusing the former associate behind the suit of seeking a “judicial rubber stamp” on a deficient case.



The firm rebutted Ji-In Houck’s claims it paid her less than men who joined the firm when she did, saying it not only started her at the same salary it did other contractors-turned-associates, it later gave her...

