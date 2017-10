Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Nix Of B/E Aircraft Patent

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling finding certain claims of B/E Aerospace Inc.'s compact aircraft patent invalid as obvious, agreeing with accused infringer C&D Zodiac Inc. in determining that prior art described similarly space-saving designs.



The opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Kara Farnandez Stoll, defends the board's claim constructions and its weighting of evidence in its obviousness determination, while also rejecting Zodiac's cross-appeal on the basis that its prior art reference was not valid. B/E and Zodiac each...

To view the full article, register now.