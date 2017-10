FDA Warning Wire: No Love For Playful Granola Labels

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A granola maker’s labeling improperly described “love” as an ingredient, a South Korean drugmaker didn’t test for the presence of lethal contaminants implicated in past tragedies, and several Indian drugmakers failed inspections, according to newly released U.S. Food and Drug Administration documents.



Rebuke for Lighthearted Labeling



A warning letter to Massachusetts-based Nashoba Brook Bakery LLC underscored the fact that there’s little room for whimsy when it comes to FDA compliance. According to the letter, Nashoba sold granola with labeling that said one of the ingredients was...

To view the full article, register now.