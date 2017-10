Fla. Couple Can’t Shake $79M Tax Bill, 11th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a U.S. Tax Court decision finding a Florida couple liable for more than $79 million in unpaid taxes and interest from the sale of their telecommunications company using a so-called Midco transaction.



In a panel opinion, the appeals court said it was unpersuaded by Sandra and Terry Shockley’s argument that the Tax Court improperly chose to recast Shockley Communication Corp.'s stock sale as an asset sale followed by a liquidating distribution, agreeing with a June 2015 decision finding the couple...

