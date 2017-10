Suit Against Ariz. Doctor Over Facial Paralysis Ruled Untimely

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Arizona state appellate court declined Tuesday to revive a patient’s suit over an allegedly bungled tumor removal that left his face partially paralyzed, ruling the suit was time-barred as the patient had earlier suspicions the doctor had not followed proper procedures.



Elbert Byron Rose waited too long to file his medical battery and lack of informed consent claims against Dr. Felipe Albuquerque, the appellate court decided. The court pointed to Rose's admission that, shortly after the tumor removal procedure, he suspected the doctor had not...

