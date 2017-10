11th Circ. Revives Fla. Inmate's Lawsuit Over Delayed Meds

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday vacated a lower court’s decision to dismiss a Florida inmate’s claims that Broward County jail officials violated the Eighth Amendment through their alleged deliberate indifference to his medical needs after he suffered a heart attack while incarcerated and remanded the case for further proceedings.



The three-judge panel said that the Florida federal court had been too restrictive when it considered James A. Carter’s claims, which, at such an early stage, are supposed to be construed in the light most favorable to...

