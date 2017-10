Allergan Tribal IP Transfer Sparks House Oversight Inquiry

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- House Oversight and Government Reform Committee members requested information Tuesday from Allergan PLC about its transfer of patents for dry-eye treatment Restasis to a Native American tribe, saying the deal could thwart competition for generic versions of the drug.



In a letter to Allergan President and CEO Brenton L. Saunders, the congress members said the company’s move last month to transfer six Restasis patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe as a way to avoid reviews by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has been criticized...

