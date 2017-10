Texas Court Revives Fight Over Panhandle Oil Asset Sale

Law360, Dallas (October 3, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday said a trial court had wrongly dismissed claims a group of Texas Panhandle property owners breached a $230 million sale agreement for oil and gas interests when they allegedly “changed horses” and sold to a third party.



Reviving Le Norman Operating LLC’s claim that the sellers — Chalker Energy Partners III LLC, Raptor Petroleum LLC and affiliated parties, and R. Byron Roach Trustee LLC and Russell L. Roach — breached a $230 million deal for a portion of their oil...

