Time-Pressed Sen. Panel Probes WHD, NLRB Picks' Views

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The nominees for head of the Wage and Hour Division and National Labor Relations Board general counsel on Wednesday faced limited questions at a Senate hearing that saw its timing pose "conflicts" for panel members.



Cheryl Stanton, the nominee who would serve as the next head of the WHD, said during the hearing that she would huddle with agency attorneys before deciding whether to appeal the invalidation of the Obama administration’s controversial overtime rule, while NLRB general counsel pick Peter Robb spent exactly 52 seconds responding...

To view the full article, register now.