Wind Farm Cos. Say 10th Circ. Wrong On Tribal Mineral Lease

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Wind energy developers on Monday asked the Tenth Circuit to reconsider a panel’s ruling that they should have gotten a mineral lease from the Osage Nation and approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs before engaging in surface construction of an Oklahoma wind farm.



Osage Wind LLC, Enel Kansas LLC and Enel Green Power North America Inc. asked for either panel or en banc rehearing of the decision, saying the Osage Nation, through the Osage Minerals Council, never had grounds to bring its case before the...

