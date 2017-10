Sens. Hammer Ex-Equifax CEO Over Data Breach Response

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Former Equifax Inc. Chairman and CEO Richard Smith on Wednesday faced hostile questioning over the devastating breach that led to personal information for over 145.5 million Americans getting exposed, as well as concerns about the future and purpose of the consumer credit reporting industry.



Smith, appearing before the Senate Banking Committee in the second of four scheduled appearances before Congress this week, was hit with questions about Equifax’s cybersecurity protocols and protections, the company’s response to the breach and consumer remediation efforts, and the sale of...

