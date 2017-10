California Powerhouse: Munger Tolles & Olson

Law360, San Francisco (October 10, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Founded 55 years ago in Los Angeles, Munger Tolles & Olson LLP reflects the state where it got its start, focusing on industries and legal matters that drive the California economy, representing big-name clients in Hollywood and Silicon Valley, and approaching litigation with cutting-edge creativity that reflects both those fields.



Examples of its unorthodox approach range from advising Mark Zuckerberg to issue nonvoting stock when Facebook went public so he could maintain control of the company to the settlement it secured for Airbnb in May, which...

