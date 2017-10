Dormant Ch. 11 Case Reopened To Go After Indicted Ex-CEO

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- An entrepreneur with a winding trail of fraud allegations may be back on the hook for a $24 million judgment for misappropriating funds while serving as CEO of a computerized trading firm after a New York bankruptcy court reopened the company’s Chapter 11 case on Monday.



Bankruptcy proceedings for MarketXT Holdings Corp. were laid to rest in 2015, but have now been revived by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles in response to a motion by overseers of the company’s liquidation, who say former CEO Omar...

To view the full article, register now.