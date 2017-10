Chief Counsel To Ex-CFTC Commissioner Rejoins WilmerHale

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The chief counsel for former Commissioner Sharon Bowen of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will rejoin WilmerHale, bolstering its futures and derivatives practice group in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday.



Petal Walker, who was a senior associate at the firm until she was tapped two years ago to be part of the commissioner’s staff, is returning to WilmerHale as special counsel and will start on Oct. 11, according to a statement from the firm.



The firm said Walker will focus her practice on advising...

