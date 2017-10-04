With Blockchain, The Early Lawyer Gets The Worm

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Blockchain Initiative has prompted a burst of activity by corporate lawyers in Delaware, New York and other jurisdictions around the world who are considering how blockchain technology can benefit their Delaware-based clients. Many have already identified new and specific corporate and commercial services they will be able to offer clients as a result of Delaware’s decisive entry into the blockchain ecosystem.



These services promise greater efficiencies, reduced risk, automated administrative functions, and enhanced security for entities incorporated in Delaware. Significantly, these services will also...

