Quest Tests Are Trade Secrets In Med Mal Suit, Pa. Court Says

Law360, Philadelphia (October 3, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court said Tuesday that Quest Diagnostics was entitled to a protective order in a malpractice suit over a cancer misdiagnosis, concluding that documents detailing its testing procedures that were sought in the litigation qualified as trade secrets.



The appeals court found that not only did it have the authority to review a trial court ruling that denied Quest a protective order in the lawsuit brought by the daughter of cancer victim Yvonne G. Fields, but the lower court also erred when it denied...

