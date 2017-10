Transmar Ordered To Hand Over Docs On $8.2M In Lost Cocoa

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ordered bankrupt cocoa trader Transmar Commodity Group Ltd. to hand over documents and find an employee to be deposed regarding $8.2 million worth of cocoa butter and powder whose whereabouts is unknown after Transmar allegedly bought it.



Theobroma BV asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in July for the order requiring Transmar to provide relevant documents and produce an employee who can be deposed about the 17 bills of lading and two sales contracts that brought 1,000 metric tons...

